Supervisors approve 45 mph speed limit for Pala Temecula Road

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:32pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a 45 mph speed limit for the San Diego County portion of Pala Temecula Road where there currently is not a posted speed limit.

The first reading and introduction of the ordinance was approved Wednesday, April 5, on a 3-0 vote, with Terra Lawson-Remer and Nathan Fletcher absent. The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, May 3, with Fletcher absent, to approve the second reading and adoption. The ordinance will be enforceable Friday, June 2, although the county’s Department of Public Works may install signage...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

