Supervisors approve 45 mph speed limit for Pala Temecula Road

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a 45 mph speed limit for the San Diego County portion of Pala Temecula Road where there currently is not a posted speed limit.

The first reading and introduction of the ordinance was approved Wednesday, April 5, on a 3-0 vote, with Terra Lawson-Remer and Nathan Fletcher absent. The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, May 3, with Fletcher absent, to approve the second reading and adoption. The ordinance will be enforceable Friday, June 2, although the county’s Department of Public Works may install signage...