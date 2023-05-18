Morgan, Khoury, Bernier, Rivera win league track and field championships

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Valley League team league track and field championships are decided based on the results of dual meets. Individual league championships are given to the winner of each event at the league meet, which this year took place May 6 at Valley Center High School. The league champions included four Fallbrook High School juniors.

Shea Morgan won both the girls 100-meter dash and the girls 200-meter dash. Maya Khoury had the highest girls pole vault height while Aiden Bernier won the boys pole vault. Jose Rivera had the fastest boys 800-meter time.

Morgan won the 100...