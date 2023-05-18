Volleyball playoffs elude Warriors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 14-17 record, which was not sufficient to give the Warriors a berth in the CIF Division III playoffs.

Twelve teams were selected for the Division III playoffs. Del Lago Academy, who defeated the Warriors during the season, was the No. 11 seed. Chula Vista High School had the final seed in the playoffs.

“The boys just didn’t always perform at their optimum at crucial times. We gave up too many games,” Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said.

The match against Del Lago went...