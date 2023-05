2023 Miss Bonsall Irene Faciones delivers some beautiful, gently used gowns, dresses, shoes and accessories for the Bonsall High School Prom Pop Up Shop, April 17. Queen Irene, former Queen now Director Bethany Parker, and former Queen now Director Cynthia Delgado all selected items to donate to help make the BHS 2023 Prom, on May 13, a special day. Village News/Courtesy photo