BWC gives to teachers in the BUSD

Participating in the BWC donation to BUSD are, from left, BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger, BWC Chairman of Charitable Donations Committee Sydne Gilbert, BUSD Teacher of the Year Lauren Kensington, BWC President Mary Jo Pfaff, BWC First Vice President Mary Jane Poulter, and BUSD Executive Director of Business Services Laura Castro. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club selected the Bonsall Unified School District's Teacher's Fund as one of the recipients of their 2023 Charitable Donations. Each elementary school teacher from Bonsall Elementary School, Bonsall West and Vivian Banks Charter School will receive $50.

BWC members proudly presented $3,600 for 72 teachers in these schools. The BWCs fund raising activities and events in local communities allow for these donations to be made, so they are grateful for the public's continued support as they complete another year of service.

