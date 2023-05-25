BWC gives to teachers in the BUSD
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:27pm
BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club selected the Bonsall Unified School District's Teacher's Fund as one of the recipients of their 2023 Charitable Donations. Each elementary school teacher from Bonsall Elementary School, Bonsall West and Vivian Banks Charter School will receive $50.
BWC members proudly presented $3,600 for 72 teachers in these schools. The BWCs fund raising activities and events in local communities allow for these donations to be made, so they are grateful for the public's continued support as they complete another year of service.
Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Clu...
