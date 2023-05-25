Dorothy Louise Bryant, 102, passed away in Fallbrook on May 18, 2023, in the arms of two of her daughters, Debbie and Patty. Debbie lovingly cared for her mother at home as she approached her centenarian age.

She was born in Bridgewater, Michigan on Dec. 31, 1920, to Arthur and Louise Hildinger. She was a 75-year resident of Fallbrook.

Dorothy graduated from University High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In February 1943, she graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and teaching. She worked at Ford Motor Company during World War II assisting three civil engineers who were designing and building bombers for the war.

On April 26, 1945, she married George Garrie Bryant Jr. in Washington D.C. They were married for 62 years before his death on July 24, 2008.

Dorothy was an avid reader, gardener, quilter, baker, and dog lover. She continued with the ranching life of growing avocados well into her 90’s. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Family and friends describe her as strong, kind, loving, courteous, gentle, inquisitive, caring, and always helpful. A true storyteller, her secret to living to 102 was to “Be Happy!”

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louise Hildinger, Magdalena and Edward Staebler, and her brother Neil Staebler along with her husband George Garrie Bryant.

She is survived by her daughters, Jo Anne Sleesman (son-in-law John), Raleigh, N.C .; Candice Serry, Escondido, Calif., Patricia VanReenen (son-in-law Tim), Richland, Wash., and Deborah Bryant, Fallbrook, Calif. along with seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held at Riverside National Cemetery May 24, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Berry-Bell and Hall Fallbrook Mortuary handled the arrangements. Please log on to https://www.berry-bellandhall.com to view and sign Dorothy’s guestbook.