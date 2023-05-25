Empowering Latino Futures announces Latino Book & Family Festival

OCEANSIDE – Empowering Latino Futures is excited to invite everyone to participate in the 7th Annual Latino Book & Family Festival on June 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at MiraCosta College in Oceanside.

This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before with over 100 booths divided into five villages, including authors, children's, community, education and health, as well as food and entertainment.

ELF's Latino Book & Family Festival is a celebration of Latino culture, literature, and family. This year the festival will feature keynote speaker Reyna Grande, author of "The Distance Between Us," "A Dream Called Home," "Across a Hundred Mountains," "Dancing with Butterflies" and "A Ballad of Love and Glory."

Another keynote speaker will be Jimmy Figueroa, executive director of Operation Hope and a motivational speaker from Oceanside. Additionally, there will be a series of workshops featuring authors, health topics, educational topics and financial empowerment.

Live entertainment will include the Sabrosa Latin Orchestra, while youth entertainment will feature the San Bernardino Ballet Folklorico Cultural, Vista Rancho Buena Vista Mariachi Band, Oceanside Foussat Elementary Steel Drums, Escondido Rose Elementary Ignite Dance Group and Vista Ballet Folklorico Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts.

Empowering Latino Futures has been working to uplift Latinos for 27 years. North County Informador is the latest addition to its successful programs that have helped increase literacy and opened opportunities for Latinos.

These programs include 70 Latino Book & Family Festivals, 25 International Latino Book Awards where 3,755 titles for and about Latinos were honored, more than 208,000 books given away through Education Begins in the Home, the Latino Books into Movies Awards and the National Latino & American Indian Scholarship Directory.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to celebrate Latino culture, literature and family. Admission to the festival is free. For more information visit http://www.LBFF.us.

Submitted by Empowering Latino Futures.