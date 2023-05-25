Factors that may impact homeowners insurance

FALLBROOK – Homeowners insurance, or sometimes called home insurance, is a type of insurance policy that provides financial protection for your home and its contents in the event of damage, loss, or liability.

It is important because it provides coverage for the repair of personal belongings or rebuilding of your home if they are damaged or destroyed. It can offer a homeowner peace of mind in case of unexpected events.

In San Diego, events such as wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and landslides have the potential to occur, and each of them necessitates additional insurance coverage to ensu...