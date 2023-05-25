FUHS Youth Physical Fitness Team brings home medals
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:30pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union High School JROTC boys Youth Physical Fitness Team placed third at the Marine Corps JROTC Nationals competition May 13 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The top 18 competitors received individual medals.
The following Fallbrook Warriors earned a medal: Ken Pacheco – seventh place; CameronJoe Cruz – 12th place and Jacinto Jacinto Tomas – 13th place.
Submitted by the FUHS JROTC.
