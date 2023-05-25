FUHS Youth Physical Fitness Team brings home medals

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:30pm

The Youth Physical Fitness Team, from right to left, Eduardo Gonzalez Montejo, CameronJoe Cruz, Ken Pacheco, Jacinto Jacinto Tomas, Marcos Francisco Mateo, and Pablo Francisco Regino, pose with the third place plaque from the Marine Corps JROTC Nationals competition May 13. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union High School JROTC boys Youth Physical Fitness Team placed third at the Marine Corps JROTC Nationals competition May 13 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The top 18 competitors received individual medals.

The following Fallbrook Warriors earned a medal: Ken Pacheco – seventh place; CameronJoe Cruz – 12th place and Jacinto Jacinto Tomas – 13th place.

Submitted by the FUHS JROTC.