Memorial Day Ceremony to be held May 27

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21, will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m., at the Fallbrook Historical Society located at 1730 S. Hill Ave.

The public is invited to attend. Following the ceremony, everyone is invited to enjoy exploring all the many treasures that the Fallbrook Historical Society has to see on its property.

Submitted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21.