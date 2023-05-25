Rainbow MWD hosts BHS field trip highlighting STEM careers

Engineering Manager Chad Williams shows a student how to identify water and wastewater lines on engineering plans during the BHS field trip to Rainbow Municipal Water District.

FALLBROOK – Rainbow Municipal Water District hosted a field trip for Bonsall High School students on April 27. The students learned about various STEM careers in the water industry, including engineering, operations, finance and technology. The field trip was a great success and engaged students in practical learning and hands-on experience.

The field trip began with a session where the students learned how to use a scale ruler to read engineering plans and how to place survey stakes. They observed a pipeline in the ground, a vacuum-assisted trenching demonstration, and how the district l...