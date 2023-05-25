Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD County Superintendent orders special election for FUHS vacancies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:37pm



Village News Staff

The San Diego County Superintendent of Schools has issued an executive order calling for a special election to be held on September 19, 2023, to fill vacancies on the Governing Board of the Fallbrook Union High School District. The election will determine new board members for Trustee Areas 1 and 2.

The need for the special election arose when Board member Courtney Hilborn resigned on January 3, 2023, creating a vacancy in Trustee Area 1. On February 13, 2023, the remaining board members appointed Jim Dooley to temporarily fill the position. However, on March 14, 2023, a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023