SD County Superintendent orders special election for FUHS vacancies

Village News Staff

The San Diego County Superintendent of Schools has issued an executive order calling for a special election to be held on September 19, 2023, to fill vacancies on the Governing Board of the Fallbrook Union High School District. The election will determine new board members for Trustee Areas 1 and 2.

The need for the special election arose when Board member Courtney Hilborn resigned on January 3, 2023, creating a vacancy in Trustee Area 1. On February 13, 2023, the remaining board members appointed Jim Dooley to temporarily fill the position. However, on March 14, 2023, a...