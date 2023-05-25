Seniors seek surplus crops and volunteers in Fallbrook area

Harvested produce is donated to local pantries

FALLBROOK – Senior Gleaners of San Diego County, a volunteer organization with a mission to address community hunger, is expanding services to the Fallbrook area thanks to the recent addition of local volunteers.

"Our nonprofit lacked people in North County until a few months ago when several new recruits joined us," said Margaret Burton, Senior Gleaners board president. "At the same time, Joe Strasser of Fallbrook joined our board of directors and reported seeing lots of fruit rotting on the ground," she said.

Strasser will serve as local crew leader. He said he will work closely with local food distributors, such as the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Burton said the group needs more volunteers and donations of surplus fruit for them to pick. The group specializes in citrus and avocados but will consider other crops as well. They have a 100-pound minimum limit but can help people with small quantities find local places to take it.

Most gleaners volunteer 3-4 hours one day per week, but there are no required minimum commitments. People unable to pick can deliver boxed fruit in their own vehicle and help with administrative tasks.

To learn more about the group, to register as a volunteer or request to have excess fruit picked at no charge by a gleaning crew, visit http://www.seniorgleanerssdco.org or call 619-633-9180.

Submitted by Senior Gleaners of San Diego County.