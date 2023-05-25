Encore Club to hear latest from the chamber

FALLBROOK – This month's Encore Club speaker will be Jackie Toppin from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce who will let the group know what's new in Fallbrook and the events available for the next few months. The meeting is Tuesday, June 6, at Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane. Social time and activity sign ups start at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10 a.m.

The Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club welcoming residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz. If residents are new to the community or have lived here a while, they are welcome to join.

