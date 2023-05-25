Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Casino presents Jake Owen June 23

 
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present multiple chart-topping singer and songwriter, Jake Owen, Friday, June 23, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater.

Jake Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with twice platinum anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” platinum-certified hits, “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” and “The One That Got Away” and Gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings From... Jake,” produced three Top 10...



