Phase Two of Railroad Heritage Park has begun

This luggage cart and oil lamp, donated by Roy and Linda Costello, will be part of the Railroad Heritage Park.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association wants people to know that the action on the corner of Elder and Main is Phase Two of the Railroad Heritage Park getting underway, including infrastructure, decking and a ticket booth.

The park will honor the past and educate a new generation about Fallbrook 's rich agrarian past, present, and future along with the rail industry that made it possible.

FVA Secretary Jerri Patchett said, "This has become a wonderful community project with generous donors coming forward to help. Fallbrook residents Roy and Linda Costello have donated an origina...