County Public Health responds to growing number of Hepatitis A cases

Cases of Hepatitis A in San Diego County continue to grow, with 28 reported so far this year and 18 of them among people experiencing homelessness (PEH). The county typically reports about two cases of the virus each month with only one case reported in the PEH population last year.

While no single outbreak location has been identified, and no specific food or water source found, cases are running above baseline and the county is actively taking and expanding steps to prevent further spread of the disease. This current increase i...