FBA and ILACSD organize Community Cleanup Day

A group of volunteers picks up trash on a side street in downtown Fallbrook during the Community Cleanup Day, May 13.

FALLBROOK – Fifty-five members of the Fallbrook community, along with several friends from Vista and Bonsall, showed up at 9 a.m. and worked to make Fallbrook cleaner and more beautiful on the Community Cleanup Day, May 13

A total of 250 pounds of trash, 31 pounds of recyclables and a huge number of cigarette butts to be recycled were collected and sorted from the trash.

Members of the Fallbrook Woman's Club cleaned the area around their clubhouse at the corner of East Mission and South Mission roads along with many smaller side streets in between.

FBA board member Jean Dooley registers a family and gives them tools for the cleanup day.

A special group of four gentlemen cleaned up the area around the Odd Fellows Cemetery at Alturas and Clemens Lane. Most people were assigned to pick up trash along the 10 or 12 streets bounded in the north by Ivy Street and the south by Beech Street and College, east to Elbrook Drive and west to South Mission Road.

Daphne Warren and Celeste Schwartz represented I Love a Clean San Diego and in addition to signing people in to help, spoke to the group about the value of recycling and composting, among other things. Fallbrook Beautification Alliance members assisted in handing out supplies, talking about the "dark sky initiative," and assigning workers to clean up all the inner streets in the downtown area.

FBA Board Member Jean Dooley said, "We are especially thankful to the people at Coal Bunker Restaurant for providing delicious sandwiches to the volunteer workers at this event in appreciation of their efforts. It was a beautiful day and a wonderful way to celebrate the Village of Fallbrook."

Submitted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.