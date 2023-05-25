Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

ILACSD to place 200 temporary bins at beaches over busy holiday weekends

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:07pm

I Love A Clean San Diego's Clean Beach Coalition will place 200 temporary waste and recycling bins on San Diego's busiest beaches and bays over Memorial Day weekend. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – I Love A Clean San Diego's Clean Beach Coalition will place 200 temporary waste and recycling bins on San Diego's busiest beaches and bays over long holiday weekends to handle the expected excess litter. Now in its 16th year, these temporary bins placed by the Clean Beach Coalition have helped keep 3.5 million pounds of litter off of San Diego beaches and out of the ocean.

Over the busy holiday weekends, San Diego beaches see a spike in visitors, both locals and tourists and permanent trash receptacles often overflow with large amounts of litter. To alleviate the excess and r...



