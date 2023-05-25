Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

MWD awards contract for new Pipeline 3 and Pipeline 5 valves

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will be replacing air release/vacuum valves on Pipeline 3 and Pipeline 5 of the San Diego Aqueduct, and the MWD board meeting Tuesday, May 9, approved a procurement contract for new valves.

B&K Valves & Equipment Inc., which is based in Carlsbad, was awarded $1,466,665 to provide 72 valves. MWD staff will replace the valves once they are delivered.

Six MWD pipelines carry water along the San Diego Aqueduct from MWD’s Robert A. Skinner Water Treatment Plant in Temecula. Pipelines 1, 2 and 4 convey t...



