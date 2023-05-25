TB exposure reported at Vista Detention Facility
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:33am
County News Center
County of San Diego Communications Office
The County of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency and San Diego Sheriff's Office are working in close collaboration to notify individuals potentially exposed to tuberculosis at the Vista Detention Facility. The County of San Diego's Public Health Services stated the date of potential exposure is from Feb. 2, 2023 to Feb. 21, 2023.
Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air. The bacteria are spread when someone sick with TB coughs, speaks,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)