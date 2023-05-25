Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

TB exposure reported at Vista Detention Facility

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:33am

A TB skin test is performed by injecting a small amount of fluid (called tuberculin) into the skin on the lower part of the arm. Village News/Courtesy photo

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency and San Diego Sheriff's Office are working in close collaboration to notify individuals potentially exposed to tuberculosis at the Vista Detention Facility. The County of San Diego's Public Health Services stated the date of potential exposure is from Feb. 2, 2023 to Feb. 21, 2023.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air. The bacteria are spread when someone sick with TB coughs, speaks,...



