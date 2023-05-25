CRITICAL INCIDENT: Suspect being sought after victim shot

Avoid area of Rainbow Glen and Ranchbrook

Multiple Sheriff's arrive in Rainbow for a call for assault with a deadly weapon.

Rainbow (CNS) - A gunshot victim turned up today in a rural

neighborhood in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities

reported.

A family friend of the wounded man made a 911 call shortly before 11

a.m. to report that the victim had just shown up at a home in the 1900 block of

Rainbow Glen Road in Rainbow, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's

Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot

wound to the abdomen, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. The man's condition was not

immediately available.

The shooting apparently had occurred in a different location, but

exactly where was unclear, the lieutenant said.

The shooter remained unidentified and at large as of midday.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-31-2023 12:05

A suspect is still on the loose in Rainbow after one adult male was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

At 11 am today, Wednesday, May 31, about a dozen San Diego Sheriff's units arrived on the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon call in Rainbow.

Village News/AC Investigations photo Deputy strategizes a plan with Sgt to catch shooter.

There are deputies with weapons drawn and a Sheriff's helicopter looking for a suspect in the 4000 block of Rainbow Glen Rd. in Rainbow. The original call came in for the 1900 block of Rainbow Glen Rd. where the victim was transported from. It is not known if the shooting took place at the 1900 address.

The Sheriffs have been scouring the area, including the 2500 block and 4000 block of Rainbow Glen Rd.

A Lieutenant at the San Diego Sheriff's Command Center recommended that everyone avoid the area. There is no description available, however, they know it's a male and he's on foot and could still be in the area.

Deputies came in from out of town in marked and unmarked cars, including Oceanside and Vista k-9 units.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.