FUHS announces Thompson as valedictorian, Schlumpberger as salutatorian
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:38pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook Union High School announced Justin Thompson as the Class of 2023 valedictorian and Ashley Schlumpberger as the salutatorian.
The announcements were made May 16. Thompson took a cumulative grade point average exceeding 4.5 into his final semester. Schlumpberger entered her final semester with a grade point average above 4.4.
"It's a great honor," Thompson said.
"It's such an honor. I'm very excited," Schlumpberger said.
"I'm incredibly proud obviously of their academic achievements but also that they are well-rounded outside of the classroom," sai...
