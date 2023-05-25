Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHS announces Thompson as valedictorian, Schlumpberger as salutatorian

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:38pm

FUHS senior Justin Thompson, right, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian while Ashley Schlumpberger is the salutatorian. The announcements were made May 16. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook Union High School announced Justin Thompson as the Class of 2023 valedictorian and Ashley Schlumpberger as the salutatorian.

The announcements were made May 16. Thompson took a cumulative grade point average exceeding 4.5 into his final semester. Schlumpberger entered her final semester with a grade point average above 4.4.

"It's a great honor," Thompson said.

"It's such an honor. I'm very excited," Schlumpberger said.

"I'm incredibly proud obviously of their academic achievements but also that they are well-rounded outside of the classroom," sai...



