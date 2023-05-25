Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC donates to local nonprofits

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:55am

Representatives of local nonprofits gather at the Fallbrook Woman's Club to accept donations from the club. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In spring 2023, the Fallbrook Woman's Club (FWC) donated funds to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Shelter to Soldier, Foundation for Senior Care, FHS PTSA Fund, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Days.

In addition, FWC donated scholarship funds to Fallbrook High School graduating seniors. The Fallbrook Woman's Club is a community service organization which provides the opportunity to develop leadership skills, exchange ideas and form friendships, while addressing the needs of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023