FWC donates to local nonprofits

Representatives of local nonprofits gather at the Fallbrook Woman's Club to accept donations from the club. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In spring 2023, the Fallbrook Woman's Club (FWC) donated funds to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Shelter to Soldier, Foundation for Senior Care, FHS PTSA Fund, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Days.

In addition, FWC donated scholarship funds to Fallbrook High School graduating seniors. The Fallbrook Woman's Club is a community service organization which provides the opportunity to develop leadership skills, exchange ideas and form friendships, while addressing the needs of...