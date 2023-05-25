Vallecitos files for waiver to fill vacant Trustee Area 5 seat

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District has a vacant trustee seat which according to state law would be filled by an election unless a waiver from the State Board of Education is granted, and on May 9 the Vallecitos School District board requested the waiver.

The 4-0 board vote authorized the submission of a waiver request to the State Board of Education. The waiver, which is expected to be granted, will allow the school district to fill the vacant seat by appointment rather than by an election. The vacant seat is for Trustee Area 5, which is in the western part o...