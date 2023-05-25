Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos School District joins class action suit against social media companies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:14pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District joined a class action lawsuit against social media companies.

The Vallecitos board voted 4-0 May 9, with one vacancy, to approve a legal services agreement with Frantz Law Group for the purpose of the litigation with the social media companies. The agreement designates Vallecitos School District superintendent Meliton Sanchez or his designee as the school district representative to work with the Frantz Law Group attorneys.

“The board elected to join the class action suit against the various social media companies in the hope...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023