Vallecitos School District joins class action suit against social media companies

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District joined a class action lawsuit against social media companies.

The Vallecitos board voted 4-0 May 9, with one vacancy, to approve a legal services agreement with Frantz Law Group for the purpose of the litigation with the social media companies. The agreement designates Vallecitos School District superintendent Meliton Sanchez or his designee as the school district representative to work with the Frantz Law Group attorneys.

“The board elected to join the class action suit against the various social media companies in the hope...