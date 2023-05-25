Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

CHP Oceanside welcomes new commander

 
Last updated 5/25/2023



OCEANSIDE – The Oceanside Area of the California Highway Patrol welcomed Capt. Rick Goulding as the new Oceanside Area Commander Tuesday, May 2. Goulding transferred to the Oceanside Area after serving as the Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility Commander.

Goulding is married with five children and relocated to the Oceanside Area from the San Joaquin Valley. Goulding earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Gonzaga University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of California Berkeley. He graduated from the California Highway Patrol Ac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

