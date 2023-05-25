County employees honor abandoned veteran at final resting place

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

An average day for Tiffany Tsai usually includes some time spent leafing through case files at her desk in the County of San Diego's Public Administrator's Office. It is not every day that she is at Miramar National Cemetery accepting a folded flag for a three-time purple heart recipient, but on a recent late February morning that was exactly what she was doing.

How she came to be there started days earlier when Tsai saw Sgt. William Wilson's case file. She was impressed by the honors noted in the file and the fact that Sgt. Wilson ret...