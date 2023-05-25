Virtual meeting to be on use of military equipment

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Investigation, is holding a community engagement meeting about military equipment.

AB-481 became state law in January 2022. It was passed to increase transparency and accountability for the funding, acquisition and use of military equipment used by state and local law enforcement agencies. It requires law enforcement agencies to post an annual military equipment report detailing specific information, including inventory, cost, and usage for the previous year.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors reviewed and approved t...