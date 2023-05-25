Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD announces community meetings for facilities master plan

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:54am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union High School District invited community members to attend the facilities master plan community meetings Thursday, June 1, at the Fallbrook High School library and online Tuesday, June 13. These meetings aim to gather valuable input from the community regarding the facilities master plan for Fallbrook High School.

With a focus on engaging the entire community, the meetings will be conducted in both English and Spanish. The English session will be held from 5-6 p.m., followed by the Spanish session from 6-7 p.m. FUHSD is committed to creating an optimal learni...



