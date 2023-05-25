Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vikings second at Warner Softball Tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:52am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Warner Softball Tournament which took place Thursday, April 27, in Warner Springs, was the most recent competition for the seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County.

They participate in athletic tournaments with a different school hosting a different sport ea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023