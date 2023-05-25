Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors win Valley League baseball championship

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:40am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time since 2006, Fallbrook High School’s baseball team won a league championship.

The Warriors finished the 2023 Valley League season with an 11-4 record in league competition. Escondido and Vista both had 9-6 Valley League records to share second place. El Camino was 7-8 in Valley League play; Valley Center had a 5-10 league record, and Mission Vista was 4‑11 in league games. Fallbrook had an overall record of 17-8-1 for the regular season.

“It was a very challenging league,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker. “The kids played really...



