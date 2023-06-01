Chamber offers bus to LAFCO meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce invites residents to attend the LAFCO meeting, Monday, June 5, on a bus that will leave from the parking lot behind the chamber of commerce office. The bus leaves at 6:15 a.m., seating is limited.

The meeting is being held at 8 a.m. on the Third Floor of the County Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway. For more information or to get a seat on the bus, email [email protected]

The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) will consider the proposal by FPUD and Rainbow Water to change water suppliers, which will save Fallbrook and Rainbow water customers an estimated $7.6 million a year, according to an independent analysis.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.