Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chipping Day offered June 3

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/30/2023 at 3:59pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring another “chipping day” event on Saturday, June 3 , from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the property at the east side of the intersection of Alturas and West Aviation roads. This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities.

Material that will be accepted for chipping include branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The material will be chipped into a container provided by EDCO Disposal Services and will not be available to the public.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023