County removes barriers to housing production

Donna Durckel

County of San Diego Communications Office

May 24 was a productive day for housing in the county’s unincorporated area as the San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted 22 promising actions designed to ultimately help renters and home buyers affected by our region’s housing crisis.

The changes approved are designed to deliver different types of housing faster and easier. They reduce and guarantee review times for housing plans and permits, encourage innovation and technology, provide extra customer support and include financial incentives. The board committed $14.5M in...