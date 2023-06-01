Franks Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, Va. – Benjamin Franks of Fallbrook was recently initiated into the Union College Nebraska Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the Nat...