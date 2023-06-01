Late property tax bills still have time to avoid additional penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister sent 43,100 notices today to property owners who did not pay all 2022-2023 property taxes, announcing that there is still time to avoid additional penalties if the bills are paid by June 30.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.” Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at https://www.sdttc.com/ at no additiona...