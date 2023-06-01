Retired border patrol agent reports to NCSDRA

OCEANSIDE – Christopher J. Harris will speak at the North County San Diego Republican Assembly at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real, Monday, June 5. Free pizza will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Harris has over 21 years as a border patrol agent, and 27 years as a law enforcement officer.

The border patrol’s mission and Harris’s is to protect the American people, safeguard the borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity. Harris works with activists and non-governmental organizations. To RSVP, text or call Susan Custer at 760-672-1952.

Submitted by Fallbrook members of North County San Diego Republican Assembly.