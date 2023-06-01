Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Retired border patrol agent reports to NCSDRA

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/30/2023 at 4pm



OCEANSIDE – Christopher J. Harris will speak at the North County San Diego Republican Assembly at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real, Monday, June 5. Free pizza will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Harris has over 21 years as a border patrol agent, and 27 years as a law enforcement officer.

The border patrol’s mission and Harris’s is to protect the American people, safeguard the borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity. Harris works with activists and non-governmental organizations. To RSVP, text or call Susan Custer at 760-672-1952.

Submitted by Fallbrook members of North County San Diego Republican Assembly.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023