SoCal author Sara Marchant launches new novel at Writers Read

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will celebrate Friday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m., the launch of "Becoming Delilah" by Southern California author Sara Marchant, who will read from and discuss the novel at the free event.

Sara Marchant will read from her new novel "Becoming Delilah" at Writers Read Friday, June 9, at the Fallbrook Library.

"Becoming Delilah" is a story of intergenerational trauma and redemption. Delilah grew up in precarious circumstances with her Abuela, both of them hiding a terrible secret, and now all Delilah wants is a place of her own. On a windswept island off Cape Cod, she moves into a seaside cottage. The neighbors watch the newcomer and wonder about her. They don't like it when she plants a wild and colorful garden in the front yard, and they like even less the visits from her married lover. Meanwhile, her new cottage shares a driveway with the reclusive Anton, who has a secret of his own. When the two meet, sparks fly – and old secrets begin to surface.

Marchant's reading will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and the public is invited to bring original works to share.

"Becoming Delilah" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author.

The reading is Friday, June 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. in Fallbrook Library's community room. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064

Submitted by Writers Read.