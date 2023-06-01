Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SoCal author Sara Marchant launches new novel at Writers Read

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/30/2023 at 3:59pm

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will celebrate Friday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m., the launch of "Becoming Delilah" by Southern California author Sara Marchant, who will read from and discuss the novel at the free event.

Sara Marchant will read from her new novel "Becoming Delilah" at Writers Read Friday, June 9, at the Fallbrook Library.

"Becoming Delilah" is a story of intergenerational trauma and redemption. Delilah grew up in precarious circumstances with her Abuela, both of them hiding a terrible secret, and now all Delilah wants is a place of her own. On a windswept island off Cape Cod, she moves into a seaside cottage. The neighbors watch the newcomer and wonder about her. They don't like it when she plants a wild and colorful garden in the front yard, and they like even less the visits from her married lover. Meanwhile, her new cottage shares a driveway with the reclusive Anton, who has a secret of his own. When the two meet, sparks fly – and old secrets begin to surface.

Marchant's reading will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and the public is invited to bring original works to share.

"Becoming Delilah" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author.

The reading is Friday, June 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. in Fallbrook Library's community room. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064

Submitted by Writers Read.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023