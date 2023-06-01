Summer meals are in when school is out

PALA – Bonsall Unified School District announced its participation in the federally funded Seamless Summer Option meal program. Under the SSO program, summer meals are open to all children ages 1-18 years old. No applications are necessary to drop in, and all children and teens are welcome.

Vivian Banks Charter School, in Pala, will be offering the free breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday, June 13-30. No meals will be offered Monday, June 19, when the school is closed for the holiday.

Breakfast will be served in the cafeteria from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12:15-1 p.m.

To find a meal site near you download the CA Meals for Kids mobile app or visit

https://www.cde.ca.gov/ds/sh/sn/summersites23.asp.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.