Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Adjoin launches Path-Now, an innovative application for individuals with disabilities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:51am



SAN DIEGO – Adjoin, a nonprofit, charitable organization that creates limitless pathways for individuals with disabilities and veteran families throughout California, announced Thursday, May 18, the availability of Path-Now, a new, accessible mobile application that enables individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to safely and easily connect with community service providers electronically.

Path-Now matches users to service providers that meet their unique needs and preferences. The Path-Now service provider network includes hospitals, independent living facilities, t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023