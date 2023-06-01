Adjoin launches Path-Now, an innovative application for individuals with disabilities

SAN DIEGO – Adjoin, a nonprofit, charitable organization that creates limitless pathways for individuals with disabilities and veteran families throughout California, announced Thursday, May 18, the availability of Path-Now, a new, accessible mobile application that enables individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to safely and easily connect with community service providers electronically.

Path-Now matches users to service providers that meet their unique needs and preferences. The Path-Now service provider network includes hospitals, independent living facilities, t...