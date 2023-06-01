'Be Water Safe' is the message behind National Drowning Prevention Month

Anita Lightfoot

County of San Diego Communications Office

Summer is just around the corner and San Diegans will be spending more time in and around the water. To encourage everyone to be water safe, the county and the Drowning Prevention Foundation teamed up May 19 in Valley Center to promote National Drowning Prevention Month (May) and Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.

Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury deaths for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of death for children under 14. It is a silent killer and can happen in seconds. Children who do survive a...