Board paves way to leverage state homekey and local funding for new housing developments

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Supervisors approved setting aside $32 million in state and county funds May 23 to help quickly create housing for people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of homelessness, and $4.6 million a year in services to support them.

The board action came on the heels of the state making over $34 million for the San Diego region available in Homekey funding in late March.

California's Homekey program was started in 2020 to provide funding to local governments to rapidly buy housing options to help the most vulnerable durin...