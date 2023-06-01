County's Little Free Libraries win Outstanding Achievement Award

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County Library was among this year’s winners of the Little Free Library nonprofit organization Todd H. Bol Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

The award announcement came during the celebration of Little Free Library Week, which ran from May 14-20.

Little libraries are mailbox-like structures put up in communities to create neighborhood book exchanges where people can freely borrow or leave books for others to read. They can be found all around San Diego County.

In 2021, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to create...