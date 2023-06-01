Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Flower Faire raises funds for garden club projects

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 1:24pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gardens Club’s “Spring Flower Faire Extraordinaire” was held May 13 at the Fallbrook Historical Society. Funds received from this sale support community projects, club activities, and scholarships.

There were over 700 plants, almost 200 unique planted containers, and 65 garden art items. Almost all the plants, containers and garden art we...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023