Flower Faire raises funds for garden club projects
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 1:24pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gardens Club’s “Spring Flower Faire Extraordinaire” was held May 13 at the Fallbrook Historical Society. Funds received from this sale support community projects, club activities, and scholarships.
There were over 700 plants, almost 200 unique planted containers, and 65 garden art items. Almost all the plants, containers and garden art we...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)