Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:23pm
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Five people remain unaccounted for, including two people whose remains may be in a pile of rubble at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building, officials of the city of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday.
Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference following criticism that the city was moving too quickly toward demolishing the building before making sure that no one is still inside. Protests erupted after a woman was rescued Monday night, hours after the city ordered the demolition t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)