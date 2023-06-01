Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Speaker McCarthy Threatens To Hold FBI Director In Contempt Over Joe Biden Document

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:24pm



MICHAEL GINSBERG

Daily Caller Congressional Correspondent

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is threatening to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if the Bureau does not produce a document alleging potential wrongdoing by President Joe Biden.

“Let me tell Director Christopher Wray, right here, right now, if he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this,” McCarthy said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“He can send us the document, we have a right to look at that, Republicans and Democ...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023