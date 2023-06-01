Speaker McCarthy Threatens To Hold FBI Director In Contempt Over Joe Biden Document

MICHAEL GINSBERG

Daily Caller Congressional Correspondent

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is threatening to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if the Bureau does not produce a document alleging potential wrongdoing by President Joe Biden.

“Let me tell Director Christopher Wray, right here, right now, if he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this,” McCarthy said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“He can send us the document, we have a right to look at that, Republicans and Democ...