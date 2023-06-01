Adopt a best friend at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:33am
A.C. Roberts
Special to the Village News
Dogs and cats are desperately waiting for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary (FAS), 230 W. Aviation Road. This animal rescue service is very careful with placement, matching these furry friends with loving forever families. They are a no-kill shelter.
"Cat adoption fees are $150 for kittens up through age 12 months. Cats over 12 months old cost $100. The adoption fee for the dogs varies but is typically $300," says FAS Canine Director Vicki Caldwell.
Caldwell has volunteered at FAS for over nine years. "All our workers are volunteers," she...
