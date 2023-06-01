Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Adopt a best friend at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

 
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:33am

Six kittens were found in a huge hawk's nest, April 23, so they are called the Hawk's Nest Kittens. The mother cat was nowhere around. A lady heard them crying, got a ladder and rescued them. They have been in a foster home growing big and strong. They were spayed/neutered May 16 and are now available for adoption. Village News/Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary photo

A.C. Roberts

Special to the Village News

Dogs and cats are desperately waiting for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary (FAS), 230 W. Aviation Road. This animal rescue service is very careful with placement, matching these furry friends with loving forever families. They are a no-kill shelter.

"Cat adoption fees are $150 for kittens up through age 12 months. Cats over 12 months old cost $100. The adoption fee for the dogs varies but is typically $300," says FAS Canine Director Vicki Caldwell.

Caldwell has volunteered at FAS for over nine years. "All our workers are volunteers," she...



