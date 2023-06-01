Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Apache chief wants to hold pow wow in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:35am

Angel Sanchez Reyes poses for a photo wearing his Apache tribal chief clothing outside his home in Fallbrook. Village News/David Landry photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

While most of the Native Americans living in the Fallbrook area are Luiseno, there are about a dozen Apache Indians, including one of their chiefs. Fallbrook resident Angel Sanchez Reyes is a chief of the N'de (The People's) Apache Tribe and a great-great-grandson of Geronimo of the Bedonkohes clan.

Reyes said he is planning the pow wow for two to three years from now as that is how long it will take to raise the money to host the event, about $65,000. He moved to Fallbrook four years ago and is developing a working relationship with the other tribes in t...



