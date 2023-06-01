Apache chief wants to hold pow wow in Fallbrook

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

While most of the Native Americans living in the Fallbrook area are Luiseno, there are about a dozen Apache Indians, including one of their chiefs. Fallbrook resident Angel Sanchez Reyes is a chief of the N'de (The People's) Apache Tribe and a great-great-grandson of Geronimo of the Bedonkohes clan.

Reyes said he is planning the pow wow for two to three years from now as that is how long it will take to raise the money to host the event, about $65,000. He moved to Fallbrook four years ago and is developing a working relationship with the other tribes in t...