B&GC of North County celebrates Gabriel Gonzalez's 30 year career

Gabe Gonzalez is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – Gabriel "Gabe" Gonzalez is integral to smoothly running the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. He is the Facilities and Transportation Director and celebrates his 30th work anniversary, June 1.

Back in 1993, Gonzalez was just finishing his first year of art school and was home in Fallbrook looking for a summer job. His friend directed him to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, and he started working as an art teacher.

Growing up in Fallbrook, he spent his childhood playing basketball at the club and was familiar with the positive impact the cub had on kids. He fou...