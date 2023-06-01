Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

B&GC of North County celebrates Gabriel Gonzalez's 30 year career

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:44am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Gabe Gonzalez is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – Gabriel "Gabe" Gonzalez is integral to smoothly running the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. He is the Facilities and Transportation Director and celebrates his 30th work anniversary, June 1.

Back in 1993, Gonzalez was just finishing his first year of art school and was home in Fallbrook looking for a summer job. His friend directed him to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, and he started working as an art teacher.

Growing up in Fallbrook, he spent his childhood playing basketball at the club and was familiar with the positive impact the cub had on kids. He fou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023