B&GC of North County celebrates Gabriel Gonzalez's 30 year career
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:44am
FALLBROOK – Gabriel "Gabe" Gonzalez is integral to smoothly running the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. He is the Facilities and Transportation Director and celebrates his 30th work anniversary, June 1.
Back in 1993, Gonzalez was just finishing his first year of art school and was home in Fallbrook looking for a summer job. His friend directed him to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, and he started working as an art teacher.
Growing up in Fallbrook, he spent his childhood playing basketball at the club and was familiar with the positive impact the cub had on kids. He fou...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)